Sima Taparia is back with new jodis and matches, new season of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking to stream on this date

Sima Taparia in Indian Matchmaking season 3

Netflix has announced a brand new season of its reality show Indian Matchmaking. The popular show, which made its star – matchmaker Sima Taparia – a household name, will be returning next month with new jodis as well as the matchmaker herself.

On Wednesday, Netflix shared a carousel of stills from the third season of Indian Matchmaking on social media, with the caption, “Looks like the stars have aligned for us one more time.” The post further revealed the release date of Indian Matchmaking season 3. “@simatapariaofficial is coming back with another season of #IndianMatchmaking on April 21,” the caption further read.

The first picture in the post had Sima Taparia, with her arms extended, welcoming viewers to the third season. The remaining pictures gave the first look at the new couples whose journeys viewers will see this season on the show. Reacting to the announcement, many fans expressed excitement. Some said they had been waiting for the show, while others were happy there would be new memes from the ‘cringe’ parts of the show.

One of the contestants from the season – Bobby Seagull – also introduced themselves in the comments section. “The 2nd pic is of me with my Mum & Dad meeting Sima Aunty in London. Can't wait for you all to follow my journey,” they wrote.

Produced by Smriti Mundhra, Indian Matchmaking follows marriage consultant Sima Taparia from Mumbai as she attempts to find the perfect matches for her clients from across the world. The show dives deep into the lives of the couples and families who take Sima’s services, as well as Sima’s associates. The first season aired in July 2020 and was an immediate success. The show returned for a succesful second season in August 2022. The show had already been renewed for season 3 by then.