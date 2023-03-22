Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Sima Taparia is back with new jodis and matches, new season of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking to stream on this date

Netflix has announced the release date of Indian Matchmaking season 3, featuring Sima Taparia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Sima Taparia is back with new jodis and matches, new season of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking to stream on this date
Sima Taparia in Indian Matchmaking season 3

Netflix has announced a brand new season of its reality show Indian Matchmaking. The popular show, which made its star – matchmaker Sima Taparia – a household name, will be returning next month with new jodis as well as the matchmaker herself.

On Wednesday, Netflix shared a carousel of stills from the third season of Indian Matchmaking on social media, with the caption, “Looks like the stars have aligned for us one more time.” The post further revealed the release date of Indian Matchmaking season 3. “@simatapariaofficial is coming back with another season of #IndianMatchmaking on April 21,” the caption further read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The first picture in the post had Sima Taparia, with her arms extended, welcoming viewers to the third season. The remaining pictures gave the first look at the new couples whose journeys viewers will see this season on the show. Reacting to the announcement, many fans expressed excitement. Some said they had been waiting for the show, while others were happy there would be new memes from the ‘cringe’ parts of the show.

One of the contestants from the season – Bobby Seagull – also introduced themselves in the comments section. “The 2nd pic is of me with my Mum & Dad meeting Sima Aunty in London. Can't wait for you all to follow my journey,” they wrote.

Produced by Smriti Mundhra, Indian Matchmaking follows marriage consultant Sima Taparia from Mumbai as she attempts to find the perfect matches for her clients from across the world. The show dives deep into the lives of the couples and families who take Sima’s services, as well as Sima’s associates. The first season aired in July 2020 and was an immediate success. The show returned for a succesful second season in August 2022. The show had already been renewed for season 3 by then.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul shares sexy reels posing in bathtub, videos go viral
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.