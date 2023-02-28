Search icon
Farah Khan meets Sima Taparia, says 'what a match we make'

Not only Sima Taparia and Farah Khan, fans were also excited to see them together.

Farah Khan meets Sima Taparia, says 'what a match we make'
Image: Instagram

One is a matchmaker, and another one is a hitmaker. And they both met. Filmmaker Farah Khan met popular matchmaker Sima Taparia at a recent event in Mumbai. Sima shot to fame with the Netflix reality show Indian Matchmaking.

Farah and Sima both took to social media to let the world know that they have met. Farah shared a picture on her Instagram story with a caption, "What a match we make! @simatapariaofficial it was lovely to meet you."

Sima shared the same picture on her insta-feed with a caption, "Tumse milke dil ka hai jo haal kya kahein... It was lovely meeting you @farahkhankunder.."

Sima chose the song from Farah's directorial 'Main Hoon Na.' Farah replied to her post saying, "N lovvveddd ur saunph supari mix.. "

In the frame, Farah wore a vibrant blue coloured kurta. Sima was dressed in a black kurta.

Not only Sima and Farah, fans were also excited to see them together. One of them wrote, "Both have taken the challenge of matchmaking for KJo...draaammaaaa."

Sima made a special appearance in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she was fixing a match for Seema Sajdeh, who got divorced from Sohail Khan.

