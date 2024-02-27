Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pregnant with second child, claim reports

Twitter
Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Sidhu Moosewala with mother Charan Kaur
Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents are set to welcome their second child, if reports are to be believed. The singer-rapper, who was assassinated in 2022, was the only child of his parents – Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh. As per reports, sources close to the family have confirmed that Sidhu’s mother is indeed expecting.

An Indian Express reported cited family sources as saying that the couple are set to welcome a new member to their family soon. Sidhu, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was one of the most influential, successful, and richest Punjabi musicians of his age. The singer unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket in 2022. He was murdered on May 29 the same year.

Sidhu was the only son of his parents. While Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur have not confirmed or denied the reports of the pregnancy, reports say that family sources indicated that the delivery should happen soon.

There has been speculation that like his son, Balkaur Singh could enter the political fray this year and contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bathinda constituency, possibly on a Congress ticket. Charan Kaur had also won the Sarpanch election back in 2018.

Sidhu, a rage amongst his fans, was a monumental success in the few years that he was active in the Punjabi music scene. Several of his songs were chartbusters and he saw appreciation from international artistes as well. Sidhu had an active political voice and was often vocal about social and political issues. He was criticised heavily for alleged glorification of violence and guns in his songs and music videos. After his murder, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for his death.

