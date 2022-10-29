Siddharth wishes rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday, fans ask 'getting married?'

Siddharth/Instagram

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, actors, have long been the subject of relationship rumours. The stars haven't commented on the rumours, but on Aditi's birthday, Siddharth took to Instagram and referred to her as the "Princess of Heart."

Siddharth shared an exquisite photo, and he wrote “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don’t.”

Aditi also penned a message for Siddharth on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday my pixie boy. To always chasing dreams and unicorns!Always be magic, mad and full of laughter. Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah.”

A few months ago, Siddharth got angry when the paparazzi tried to click his photos . He had said, "I don't like all these. I'm from not here. You come to this side. I'll tell very decently once that I don't like all these, I'm not from here. Come to this side. You click pictures of people who are from here. Next time I won't speak so politely."

According to reports, Siddharth and Aditi started dating after meeting on the set of their movie Maha Samundram last year. The rumours have not been confirmed or dismissed by them. Last year, they were spotted together at the Chandigarh wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, an actor pair.