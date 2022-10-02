Gandhi Talks: Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari starrer silent dark comedy's teaser released on Gandhi Jayanti 2022

Gandhi Talks/YouTube stills

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2022, the makers of the upcoming silent dark comedy Gandhi Talks unveiled the teaser of the film. The movie, scheduled to release next year, stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Siddharth Jadhav in the leading roles.

Taking to its social media handles, production house Zee Studios shared the teaser which they captioned, "Relive the silent film era! @zeestudiosofficial proudly presents #GandhiTalks, a dark comedy starring @actorvijaysethupathi #ArvindSwami @aditiraohydari @siddharth23oct in an @arrahman musical. #ComingSoon."

The official YouTube description of the promo video reads, "The legendary icon of music Industry, A. R. Rahman meets the versatility of Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Aditi Rao Hydari, as they bring together a silent dark comedy, #GandhiTalks coming soon in theatres near you."

Soon after the teaser of the film was shared on Sunday, October 2, netizens expressed their liking towards the teaser and also shared their excitement to watch the film. "This is what I want to see, artists from around the country working together, instead of just limiting themselves to their respective industries. This is not Bollywood or Tollywood, this is the Indian Cinema", read one YouTube comment.

Another user appreciated Rahman's background music as he wrote, "The moment it started, there was something different in music. In the end it became obvious. Such an ethereal feeling can be of only Rahman Sir". Another YouTube user wrote, "Good to see Siddharth Jadhav working alongside superb actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy. Eagerly waiting for the movie. Kudos to director Kishore Belekar."

The film is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar who has previously helmed four Marathi films namely Sa Sasucha in 2010, Yeda in 2013, Hajari in 2020, and Respect in 2021.