Nagarjuna, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mohanlal to appear in Ajith Kumar’s next? Find out

Famous actor Ajith Kumar will be shooting from March 9 for his upcoming film with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor. Meanwhile, fans are excited to know more details about the film and its star cast.

According to the latest media reports, the makers of the film are in process of finalising the cast. As per Pink Villa’s source, they are looking for someone who can play the role of a ‘senior police commissioner’. Therefore, makers are in talks with many actors from the ‘Malayalam and Telugu industry’. They are looking for those actors who ‘adds further value to the casting’, also ‘stands tall in front of Ajith Kumar’s persona.’

The source further revealed that the team has started ‘conversations with Nagarjuna and Mohanlal’ for this role. However, apart from them, the makers are in touch with other actors from ‘Malayalam, Telugu as also the Hindi film industry’.

However, the story of the film will revolve around Ajith Kumar’s character. The source also mentioned, ‘actor in question will have to shoot for about 20 to 25 days.’ The role is of the police commissioner, ‘who appears as a worthy opponent to Ajith Kumar’. “We would have a clarity on who eventually bags the role in next 15 days. Right now, as many as 5 to 6 credible actors are in the conversations, including Nagarjuna and Mohanlal from the top bracket,” the source added.

He revealed that the team is also looking for the cast of the female lead of ‘AK 61’. On this, he stated that Aditi Rao Hydari is in conversation with the makers. The shoot will be completed within 6 months. Therefore, fans will not have to wait for long. “Ajith Kumar fans won’t have to wait long for the arrival of their superstar. It going to be a gap of less than a year between Valimai and AK 61,” the source said.