Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps herself in just a towel, sexy mirror selfie goes viral

Ever since 2021, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been hitting the headlines for one reason or another. The diva, who made her OTT debut last year with Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man, is in the news yet again, this time for a steamy mirror selfie that is setting the internet ablaze.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a sizzling hot mirror selfie that is currently breaking the internet.

Samantha shared a photo on her Instagram Stories in which she is seen clicking a picture of the note by her stylist Neerajaa Kona that is pasted on a mirror. In the now-viral selfie, while Samantha's face is not visible, the 'Super Deluxe' actress is seen wrapped in just a white towel which she is holding onto tightly to cover her modesty.

The note in the photo read as, "Papaa love you! You are amazing, just remember that." Samantha shared the photo of the note and wrote a sweet caption alongside it. "Awwww I miss you already.. come back, thank you for the cute note," read her caption.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview for Peacock magazine, spoke about her acting career and shared that there was a time she did not feel comfortable in her own skin. "I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I'm a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity", Samantha wrote, as she shared a stunning picture from her cover shoot on Instagram.

"It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I'm much more confident about trying on different roles whether it's a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past", the actress stated.

On the other hand, Samantha will appear in Shakuntalam, Yashoda, and a couple of other interesting projects in the near future.