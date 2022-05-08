Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her thoughts on doing sizzling item song Oo Antava

File Photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed the world with her sultry moves in the special dance number Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha's fans adored her with her new bold look. Even months after the film's premiere, the actress is still being praised for her sexy dance. However, the actress claims that she would not have had the bravery to do something similar in the past.

The actress was recently featured on the cover of Peacock Magazine, and she looked stunning. Samantha talked about her acting career and how she formerly didn't feel comfortable in her own skin in an interview with the magazine.

“I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I’m a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity", she wrote

“It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I’m much more confident about trying on different roles whether it’s a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past", the actress stated.

Pushpa The Rise on the other hand, was officially declared a blockbuster, as it had shattered all box office records by grossing more than Rs. 100 crores (Hindi version) and is one of the highest-grossing films of 2021. At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022, the blockbuster also won the 'Film Of The Year' category.



The film's massive box office success – thanks to Allu Arjun's superstardom, impressive narrative, effortless dance moves in chartbusters 'Oo Antava' and 'Srivalli,' seetimaar dialogues like 'jhukega nahi main saala,' and sizzling chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna – has also resulted in the film becoming one of the most trending films of 2021, with its songs and dialogues.