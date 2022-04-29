Samantha Ruth Prabhu's expensive car collection will leave you stunned

Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's car collection here.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a well-known personality in the South cinema business, was preparing for the release of her highly awaited new film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal, which was released yesterday.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is one of the highest-paid South actresses, lives a lavish lifestyle and has a fleet of expensive cars in her garage. Let's take a look at all of the great cars she drives in the gallery below.
1. Land Rover Range Rover Vogue
The Land Rover Range Rover Vogue hailed as one of the world's most opulent SUVs, According to Carwale, the car is valued at Rs 2.26 crore.
2. Mercedes Benz G63 AMG
The car is priced at Rs 2.55 crore, according to Carwale, and includes features like a 7-speed automatic transmission, AMG ride control sports suspension and more.
3. Porsche Cayman GTS
Porsche Cayman GTS is a sports car that costs Rs 1.46 crore in India and features two stainless steel tailpipes that are coated in high gloss black.
4. Jaguar XF
The Jaguar XF is a five-seater sedan that starts at Rs 71.60 lakh and goes up to Rs 76.00 lakh, according to Carwale.
5. Audi Q7
Audi Q7 is driven by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that produces 245 horsepower and is priced at Rs 82.49 lakh on Carwale.