Samantha Ruth Prabhu's expensive car collection will leave you stunned

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a well-known personality in the South cinema business, was preparing for the release of her highly awaited new film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal, which was released yesterday.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is one of the highest-paid South actresses, lives a lavish lifestyle and has a fleet of expensive cars in her garage. Let's take a look at all of the great cars she drives in the gallery below.