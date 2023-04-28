Samantha Ruth Prabhu's glamorous days are 'over', producer Chitti Babu slams actress after her cryptic Instagram story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Chitti Babu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam failed to perform well at the box office, however, her fans are eagerly waiting for her next project. Recently, a Telugu producer Chittibabu slammed the actress by claiming that her career is finished and that she use ‘cheap tactics’ to promote her movies. After this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a story about hair growing from ears and fans assumed it to a reply to the producer. Now, he has again slammed the actress and also defended his earlier statements.

The producer, Chitti Babu recently reacted to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s cryptic Instagram story wherein she posted a picture of her searching for ‘how do people have hair grown for ears’ and he was quoted saying by TV9 Kannada.com., “She has noticed my ear hair and hair grows in many other parts of my body and I have no objection to study and report on it.”

In a conversation with Filmy Looks, the producer defended his earlier statement where he claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s career is ‘finished’ and she has lost her ‘star heroine’ status and said, “Samantha is not 18-20 years old now. Quite old, so I said she was not a suitable choice for the role of the iconic beauty Shakuntala, what’s wrong with that? Her glamorous days are over and it’s time to move on to supporting roles.”

Earlier in an interview with Filmy Looks, Chitti Babu claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s career is finished and said, “Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam helmed by Gunasekhar. Based on the famous play by Kalidasa, the mythological drama was released on April 14, and the makers are said to have suffered Rs 20 crore losses. The film had a slow start at the box office and collected only Rs 5 crore on day 1 and by far the film collected only Rs 11 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the movie Kushi helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the movie which is set for a theatrical release on September 1, 2023.

