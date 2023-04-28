Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Luxurious car collection to fashionable bags, expensive things owned by actress

5/5

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known as a pan-India star and has a huge fan base all over the country. The actress is reportedly said to have a net worth of Rs 89 crores. The actress reportedly charges 3-5 crores for her role in a movie and Rs 20 lakhs for a paid ad on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was currently seen in Shaakuntalam which failed to perform at the box office. The actress will be next seen in the movie Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and also has the Indian Installment of the American web series Citadel in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan.