Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Luxurious car collection to fashionable bags, expensive things owned by actress

On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 36th Birthday, here's a list of some of the most expensive things owned by the actress.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her 36th birthday today (April 28). The actress enjoys a huge fan following and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South. The actress managed to create a place for herself in the heart of the audiences with her movies and enjoys a loved fan base. The actress also has a knack for expensive things. From her swanky car collection to her fashionable clothing line Saaki, here's a look at the most expensive things owned by the actress:
1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bag collection
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a fashionable collection of bags that includes a GG Marmont Love mini sling bag which is worth Rs 1.4 lakhs and a white colored Christian Dio bag that she is seen carrying prized at Rs 2.5 Lakhs.
2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Car Collection
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's garage has a Jaguar XF worth Rs 72 lakhs, Audi Q7 worth Rs 87 lakhs, Land Rover which is prized at Rs 2.26 crores and Porsche Cayman GTS worth Rs 1.46 cores.
3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad Home
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a lavish home that is well-decorated. The actress often posts picture from her spacious house which has a big garden and even a swimming pool.
4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Clothing Line
Samantha Ruth Prabhu started her own fashion label in 2020 in collaboration with Miss India 2016 runner-up Sushruti Kirshna and her brand has already scaled up to 2-digit crore annually with 70% of the revenue coming organically. The ethnic fashion brand delivers to 15 countries internationally.
5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known as a pan-India star and has a huge fan base all over the country. The actress is reportedly said to have a net worth of Rs 89 crores. The actress reportedly charges 3-5 crores for her role in a movie and Rs 20 lakhs for a paid ad on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was currently seen in Shaakuntalam which failed to perform at the box office. The actress will be next seen in the movie Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and also has the Indian Installment of the American web series Citadel in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan.