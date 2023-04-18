Samantha Ruth Prabhu has lost status of 'star heroine', Telugu producer Chitti Babu claims actress' career is 'finished'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest movie Shaakuntalam helmed by Gunasekhar got released on April 14. The film opened to mixed reviews from the audience and the critics and that showed on the box office collection too as the film made a very slow start. The actress has been dedicated to her work even after suffering from a rare autoimmune disease called Mytosis. However, recently a Tollywood producer slammed the actress and claimed that her career is over.

In a conversation with Filmy Looks, the Tollywood producer Chitti Babu slammed Samantha Ruth Prabhu claiming that her career as a leading lady is over and that she is doing cheap tactics to promote her film. The producer said, “Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets.”

The producer added, “During Yashoda promotions, she shed tears in promotions and tried to score a hit. Now ahead of Shaakuntalam, she did the same trying to get sympathy saying she planned to do the role before she dies and went on record that she was unable to speak as she couldn’t get her voice out of her throat”

Chitti Babu further said that he is not interested in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s movie Shaakuntalam and said, “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film are good people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam.”

Helmed by Gunasekhar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Dev Mohan-starrer Shaakuntalam is based on the famous play of Kalidas which depicts the love story of Shankuntala and the King of Peru dynasty King Dushyant.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has done some of the most remarkable works in the Tollywood industry and has been applauded for her roles in movies like Ye Maaya Chesave, Eega, and Rangasthalam. The actress continues to do Bollywood as well as South movies and is known as a pan-India star. The actress will be next seen in Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda. The movie shows a love story between a military officer and a mountain girl. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie will release in theatres on September 1. Other than this, she will also be seen in the Indian installment of the American web series Citadel.

