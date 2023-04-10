Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on being called a pan-India star, says ‘I am only a star till…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has impressed the audience with her versatile roles. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Shakuntalam. In a recent promotional event for the film, the actress opened up about becoming a pan-India star.

During the promotion of her movie Shakuntalam, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked about how her life changed after she became a pan-India star, the actress first gave a hilarious reply and said, “Someone tells that to my pets because I still clean their poop.” The actress further added, “I don’t think my life has changed. I am a star only till 6 pm. After that, my life is extremely normal.”

While talking about her film at the trailer launch press conference, the actress revealed that she earlier declined the role because she was scared to step into the world of Shakuntalam and said, “I had first said no because I was doing The Family Man 2, in which I had a real role. Since childhood, Disney has been my favorite genre. Irrespective of whether I am happy or sad, I would watch Disney films. So, I did not have confidence that I could play Shakuntala, a princess, a symbol of perfection.”

The actress added, “I was scared. if you see, in the last three years, I have been taking on a lot of challenges. Then I spoke to the producer, Dil Raju, who had a lot of confidence (in me). I thought of taking it (up) as a challenge because it is my only chance to play a role that I dreamt of as a child.”

Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant played by actor Dev Mohan. The Telugu film is scheduled to release on April 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana. She will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film which is scheduled to release on September 1, 2023. Other than this, she will also be seen in the Indian installment of the American web series Citadel helmed by Raj and DK. The series also stars Varun Dhawan.

