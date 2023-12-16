Salaar advance booking opens on bumper note, Prabhas-starrer grosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours

The advance booking of Salaar in India has started on a bumper note, and within 12 hours, the film grossed Rs 1.05 crore across India.

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, is geared up for a grand release. The advance booking of the film has begun in India on a big note. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar has sold 50,000 tickets in all the languages, across India, and has earned Rs 1.05 crore in 12 hours.

The portal further reported that Salaar grossed maximum revenue from the Telugu version. With over 35K tickets sold, Salaar grossed 80 lakhs. Salaar Malayalam version grossed over 2 lakhs and sold 13K tickets. As far as the Hindi version is concerned, the film has grossed Rs 2 lakhs and sold 972 tickets.

Salaar vs Dunki: Who will win the box office clash?

Salaar is releasing a day after Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. DNA spoke to film trade experts to understand how this bumper Christmas clash may play out. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala says, “I’m sure compared to solo releases, the opening weekend will come down a bit. Both films will eat into each other’s businesses and are unlikely to post record numbers at the box office. Records are usually broken by solo releases and two big films coming out at the same time will see divided shows. So, it won’t be the Jawan, Pathaan, or RRR-level opening that these films will get. But in the long run, provided word of mouth is good, they can recover and post good numbers. That depends on the content.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “In the north, Dunki will remain the first choice for the exhibitors in the north. It’s a no-brainer. The film is coming after two huge hits for Shah Rukh while Salaar is coming on the back of consecutive flops for Prabhas. That makes giving Shah Rukh’s film more shows a better business decision, at least for the opening weekend. After that, it depends on word of mouth.”

Prashant Neel-directed Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Jaggapati Bapu, and Tinnu Anand. Salaar will release in the cinemas on December 22, and Dunki will release a day before Prabhas-starrer, on December 21.

