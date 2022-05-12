RRR OTT release date: When, where to watch Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film

RRR OTT release date/File photo

RRR OTT release date - When and where to watch: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Telugu period drama RRR smashed several box office records earlier this year when the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer finally released in the theatres on March 25 after multiple delays due to the pandemic.

The SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR, is currently the fourth highest-grossing Indian film with a collection of approximately Rs 1,127 crore worldwide. In India, the film beat Aamir Khan's Dangal to become the third highest-grossing movie and its collection currently stands at Rs 920 crore. However, the film's Hindi version fell a little short of breaching the Rs 300 crore mark and its lifetime collection currently is Rs 270 crore.

RRR on OTT: When and where to watch

While the film wreaked havoc at the box office worldwide, there were many who couldn't watch the movie at the theatres owing to the pandemic. And, there are some who would want to rewatch the film. So, worry not. Whether you want to watch the film for the first time or rewatch it with your family and friends, here's your chance RRR is all set to debut on OTT.

As per a report in tech.hindustantimes.com, RRR is all set to release digitally on Zee 5. The film will make its OTT debut on May 20, as per the report. While Zee 5 will premiere in all the South languages, RRR's Hindi version is expected to drop on Netflix on the same day. Incidentally, May 20 also happens to be Jr NTR's birthday.

An official announcement is expected soon.

RRR, headlined by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, opened in cinemas in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on March 25.

RRR narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

The film, which was pushed multiple times due to the pandemic, has been hailed by the trade for reviving the Indian box office.

This is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after Baahubali: The Beginning and its 2017 sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.