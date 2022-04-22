Search icon
RRR box office collection: SS Rajamouli-Jr NTR-Ram Charan's film crosses Rs 1,100 crore

RRR box office: After Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal, RRR is the third Indian movie to earn above Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

RRR Movie/Twitter

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring two superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, RRR continues to enjoy a dream run at the box office even after a month since its release on March 25. The action-packed extravaganza has now crossed the Rs 1100 crore mark at the global box office.

Taking to its official social media handles, the RRR team wrote, "It's been 5 weeks and the roaring run is continuing... #RRRMovie Thank you for all the love." Along with the same, it shared the official announcement poster for the occasion in which Jr NTR and Ram Charan can be seen in their avatars of Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju respectively.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared on his Twitter account that the Hindi version of RRR has collected Rs 258.51 crores till Thursday, April 21 as he wrote, "#RRR remains ROCK-STEADY in Week 4, despite #KGF2 juggernaut + reduction in screens/shows... Mass circuits REMAIN STRONG... SUPER-HIT... [Week 4] Fri 3 cr, Sat 3.30 cr, Sun 3.75 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue 1.32 cr, Wed 1.13 cr, Thu 1.02 cr. Total: ₹ 258.51 cr. #India biz. #Hindi".

In another tweet, he mentioned the benchmarks set by the film and the weekly earnings in the past month. "#RRR #Hindi biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 132.59 cr Week 2: ₹ 76 cr Week 3: ₹ 35.20 cr Week 4: ₹ 14.72 cr Total: ₹ 258.51 cr #RRR #Hindi benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 150 cr: Day 9 ₹ 200 cr: Day 13 ₹ 225 cr: Day 17 ₹ 250 cr: Day 23."


Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the second-highest-grossing Indian film with earnings of Rs 1,810 crore, and Dangal, featuring Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, is the highest-grossing Indian film with earnings of Rs 2,024 crore.

