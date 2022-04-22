KGF Chapter 2 box office day 8 (Hindi): Yash's film is highest-grossing movie post-pandemic, mints Rs 268.62 crore

KGF Chapter 2 Hindi box office collection day 8/File photo

The humungous pan-India success of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has taken the box office by storm. And it seems that the KGF fever won't end anytime soon, thanks to all the fans who have loved the film to an extent that the entire world is talking about it. While the film has been raking in the moolah at the box office worldwide, in India too, in the Hindi market, KGF Chapter 2 has been breaking one record after another.

Dishing out the numbers that KGF Chapter 2's Hndi version minted in India, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF2 has RECORD-SMASHING *extended Week 1*... Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [post pandemic] in *just 8 days*... BLOCKBUSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr, Thu 13.58 cr. Total: ₹ 268.63 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

In a separate tweet, Taran listed on which days KGF Chapter 2 touched milestones and finally breached the Rs 250 crore mark while adding that the film would most likely cross the Rs 300 mark in the second week of its theatrical run.

"#KGF2 is a BLOCKBUSTER...

#Hindi benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 225 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

Should cross ₹ 300 cr in Weekend 2. #India biz.

#KGFChapter2," he tweeted.

#KGF2 has RECORD-SMASHING *extended Week 1*... Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [post pandemic] in *just 8 days*... BLOCKBUSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr, Thu 13.58 cr. Total: ₹ 268.63 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/BJaAlVcafY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2022

Earlier, KGF Chapter 2 became the fastest film to breach the Rs 250 crore mark in the Hindi market.

Meanwhile, Thursday, in a video, Yash narrated an anecdote where he says, "There was a small village which was facing a situation of drought for quite some time so the villagers decided to have a prayer meet and people turned out in large numbers but there was one boy who turned out with an umbrella. Some called it overconfidence but eventually you know what that was - Faith. I am like that little boy who had the faith of witnessing this day. and I am in a situation where thankyou is big enough but still, I would like to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart. On behalf of the entire KGF team, I would like to say that we are very grateful. I hope you are enjoying the film and continue enjoying it. In the end, I would like to say that guys your heart is my territory!"

Released nationwide on 14th April 2022, KGF: Chapter 2 has brought families out of their households after a very long time. It's for the first time in years that a movie is changing family dynamics.It was back in the 70s when hit movies brought kin and clans together in cinemas but now it's the KGF era that has taken over the hearts and souls of cinema lovers.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.