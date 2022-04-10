RRR box office collection: SS Rajamouli's film crosses Rs 1,000 crore worldwide

Helmed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles of two Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju respectively, the most talked-about film of the season 'RRR' has entered the prestigious Rs 1,000 crore on the global box office, becoming the third Indian film to do so after Rajamouli's period epic 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' and Aamir Khan's sports drama 'Dangal'.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on his Twitter account on Saturday, April 9, wrote, "#RRRMovie enters the PRESTIGIOUS ₹1,000 cr club" and in another tweet, he mentioned the three Indian films in the Rs 1,000 crore club as he tweeted, "₹1000 cr+ club Indian movies. #Dangal, #Baahubali2, #RRR".

#RRRMovie enters the PRESTIGIOUS ₹1,000 cr club. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 9, 2022

Previously, Manobala had shared the worldwide collections of Rajamouli's magnum opus till its 15th day as he wrote, "#RRR WW Box Office Marching towards ₹1000 cr Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr Week 2 - ₹ 259.88 cr Week 3 Day 1 - ₹ 12.43 cr Total - ₹ 981.67 cr". The film crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark on the sixteenth day, i.e. on April 9.

#RRR WW Box Office



Marching towards ₹1000 cr



Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 259.88 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 12.43 cr

Total - ₹ 981.67 cr April 9, 2022

Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' is the second-highest-grossing Indian film with earnings of Rs 1,810 crore, and 'Dangal', featuring Aamir, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, is the highest-grossing Indian film with earnings of Rs 2,024 crore.



With excellent performances, mind-blowing action set pieces, chart-topping music, and exciting screenplay, 'RRR', set in 1920, has emerged as the first choice of moviegoers not just in India, but across the globe. Starring Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal extended cameos, the period action extravaganza has reaffirmed SS Rajamouli's name among the greatest filmmakers of the nation.