Rocket Boys 2 trailer: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh-starrer show recounts thrilling tale of how India became nuclear nation

Rocket Boys 2/SonyLIV Instagram

The trailer for the second season of Rocket Boy was released by the streaming platform Sony LIV on Monday. Starring Jim Sarbh as Dr. Homi J Bhabha, Ishwak Singh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, and Arjun Radhakrishnan as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the show is dedicated to the unsung achievements of Indian scientists.

The second season of Rocket Boys will narrate the thrilling tale of how India became a nuclear nation showing the viewers the inside story of India's first nuclear test at Pokhran in 1974. The whole operation, which took place under the leadership of India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was codenamed, Smiling Buddha.



The YouTube description of the official trailer video reads, "Rocket Boys 2 is the story of independent India’s formative years, as the country is amidst turbulence with belligerent political hostility, changing hands of power within the country and international agencies keeping a close watch on the country’s ambition. The show is a thrilling narrative of the incredible life and times of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, as they wade through challenges and difficulties on their mission to make India a nuclear nation."

The first season of the biographical streaming series was released in February last year and received immense critical acclaim from audiences and critics, who hailed it as one of the best shows to have come out from the Indian OTT space. Rocket Boys won multiple awards including Best Drama Series and Best Director at the 2022 Filmfare OTT Awards.

Apart from the three main leads, Rocket Boys also stars Regina Cassandra, Charu Shankar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das, and Saba Azad in pivotal roles.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani, and written and directed by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys 2 will start streaming on SonyLIV on March 16.



READ | Citadel trailer: Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden are spies battling past demons to save the future, fans say 'PC is back'