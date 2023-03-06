Citadel trailer: Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden are spies battling past demons to save the future, fans say 'PC is back'

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in Citadel/YouTube Trailer screengrab

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra-starrer sci-fi thriller Citadel was released on Monday evening. The show, created by the Russo Brothers of Avengers Endgame-fame, also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci among others. The release date for the high-budget sci-fi thriller was also announced. The show will stream on Prime Video from April 28.



The trailer opens with a voiceover from Richard Madden where he asks Priyanka Chopra's character, "Tell me if you have ever felt like you should be somewhere else, doing something else." The scene shows him trying to convince Priyanka that they are both spies who were together in a train accident but Priyanka can't remember any of it. As they are attacked by an unknown assassin whom they overpower, she reveals that she has seen him in her dreams though.



Stanley Tucci's character then enters and tells them they were part of Citadel, 'a spy agency loyal to no nation'. But they were double-crossed by one of their own and now Priyanka and Richard must remember their past and face familiar foes to save the world from a looming new world order.







The trailer was earlier slated for release last week but had been postponed by Prime Video hours before the scheduled release due to a train crash in Greece around the same time.



A Variety article states that in a note to media shared on Wednesday evening, Prime Video said, “Out of respect for our international community and due to [the] devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel.” The train accident in the Greek city of Larissa took 57 lives.



Last Monday, Priyanka had shared a bunch of images from the show on Instagram with the simple caption: ‘First look at Citadel on Prime’. The pictures revealed Priyanka’s look from the show as well as the name of her character – Nadia Sinh. A short 15-second teaser was released on Tuesday evening.



Citadel is a futuristic espionage thriller created by the Russo Brothers. The show launches a cinematic universe involving other shows set in the same world, which also includes an Indian show. The yet-untitled Indian instalment of the show is helmed by Raj & DK and it stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.



