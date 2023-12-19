Headlines

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

'Ek Nischay aur ek Nitish': Amid multiple PM faces, posters spark speculation ahead of INDIA bloc meet in Patna

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Maharashtra govt approves building of a new city called ‘Third Mumbai’; know when and where

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Remembering Tom Alter as his last film 'Out Of Time' releases

Animals that can survive months without food

Indian states with highest chilli production in 2023

Twins that have played International cricket together

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Remembering Tom Alter as his last film 'Out Of Time' releases

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Remembering Tom Alter as his last film 'Out Of Time' releases

Arijit Lahiri's sci-fi thriller 'Out Of Time', a film about time travel that focuses on the enticing yet terrifying idea of being trapped in a particular timeframe or time loop.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Late veteran actor Tom Alter, a Padma Shri award winner, can be seen in his last screen presence in Arijit Lahiri's sci-fi thriller 'Out Of Time', a film about time travel that focuses on the enticing yet terrifying idea of being trapped in a particular timeframe or time loop.

The actor is known for working with acclaimed directors like Satyajit Ray and Shyam Benegal in "Shatranj Ke Khiladi" and "Junoon", but it was his portrayal of ordinary men, grappling with everyday struggles, that truly resonated with audiences. Whether it was the lovable "Gurudev" in "Shaktiman" or the poignant portrayal of a family doctor in "Veer-Zaara," Alter brought depth and empathy to every character.

Tom Alter was more than just an actor; he was a cultural icon, a voice of reason, and a friend to all. He taught us to embrace diversity, question the status quo, and always find humour in the absurdities of life. His absence leaves a void, but his spirit lives on in the laughter he evoked, the stories he told, and the values he championed. We remember him not with sorrow, but with gratitude for the privilege of having witnessed his brilliance and for the lessons he continues to teach us. 

Tom plays a scientist in 'Out Of Time' which is about a son in search of closure about his father who mysteriously disappeared in a British Era mansion but the events that take place in the mansion are least expected by him. Alter loved the idea of being trapped in time and gave it a thumbs-up after reading the script.

Co-written and produced by Vaibhav Bhatnagar, the movie is aesthetically shot by international cinematographer Jeremy Reagan. Along with Tom Alter, 'Out Of Time' stars Danny Sura (IB71), Sahil Phull (Kundali Bhagya, Uttaran, Katelal & Sons), Menaka Lalwani (Miss Lovely, Baa bahu aur baby), Ashish Bhatt (Faraaz, Gunjan Saxena, Gone Kesh), Navni Parihar (Pati Patni aur Woh, Tanu Weds Manu Returns) and Luke Kenny (Rock On, Sacred Games). 'Out Of Time' is currently streaming for free on JioCinema.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi inaugurates World's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi | 10 facts

'We would welcome India's constructive engagement...': US on resolving Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Hamas wars

Indian Air Force successfully testfires 'SAMAR' air defence missile system at Exercise Astrashakti

Neha Dhupia to make international film debut with Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi’s Blue 52

Ratan Tata's company ready to pay Rs 5500 crore to buy this company to compete with Nestle, Kraft Heinz

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE