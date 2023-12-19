Remembering Tom Alter as his last film 'Out Of Time' releases

Arijit Lahiri's sci-fi thriller 'Out Of Time', a film about time travel that focuses on the enticing yet terrifying idea of being trapped in a particular timeframe or time loop.

Late veteran actor Tom Alter, a Padma Shri award winner, can be seen in his last screen presence in Arijit Lahiri's sci-fi thriller 'Out Of Time', a film about time travel that focuses on the enticing yet terrifying idea of being trapped in a particular timeframe or time loop.

The actor is known for working with acclaimed directors like Satyajit Ray and Shyam Benegal in "Shatranj Ke Khiladi" and "Junoon", but it was his portrayal of ordinary men, grappling with everyday struggles, that truly resonated with audiences. Whether it was the lovable "Gurudev" in "Shaktiman" or the poignant portrayal of a family doctor in "Veer-Zaara," Alter brought depth and empathy to every character.

Tom Alter was more than just an actor; he was a cultural icon, a voice of reason, and a friend to all. He taught us to embrace diversity, question the status quo, and always find humour in the absurdities of life. His absence leaves a void, but his spirit lives on in the laughter he evoked, the stories he told, and the values he championed. We remember him not with sorrow, but with gratitude for the privilege of having witnessed his brilliance and for the lessons he continues to teach us.

Tom plays a scientist in 'Out Of Time' which is about a son in search of closure about his father who mysteriously disappeared in a British Era mansion but the events that take place in the mansion are least expected by him. Alter loved the idea of being trapped in time and gave it a thumbs-up after reading the script.

Co-written and produced by Vaibhav Bhatnagar, the movie is aesthetically shot by international cinematographer Jeremy Reagan. Along with Tom Alter, 'Out Of Time' stars Danny Sura (IB71), Sahil Phull (Kundali Bhagya, Uttaran, Katelal & Sons), Menaka Lalwani (Miss Lovely, Baa bahu aur baby), Ashish Bhatt (Faraaz, Gunjan Saxena, Gone Kesh), Navni Parihar (Pati Patni aur Woh, Tanu Weds Manu Returns) and Luke Kenny (Rock On, Sacred Games). 'Out Of Time' is currently streaming for free on JioCinema.