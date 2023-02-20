Search icon
Rajinikanth regrets not picking up Mayilsamy's call before his death, wants to fulfil his last wish: 'Now he is no more'

Rajinikanth visited late comedian Mayilsamy's house to pay his final respects.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Rajinikanth with Mayilsamy

Popular Tamil comedian and actor Mayilsamy passed away on February 19 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 57. Superstar Rajinikanth paid his final respects to his friend and colleague at his residence on Monday morning and also spoke about their bond. The actor referred to how Mayailsamy, a Lord Shiva devotee, died on Mahashivratri, and said that Lord Shiva took his ‘favourite devotee’.

Speaking to mediapersons outside Maylisamy’s residence, Rajinikanth spoke about their decades-long friendship and said, “Mayilsamy was one of my close friends. I knew him when he was 23-24. He grew up from being a mimicry artist to an actor. He was a huge fan of MGR and a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. We used to meet often. I ask him about cinema but he used to talk about only two people - MGR and Lord Shiva. We were close friends, but we did not act in many films. I don't know why. He used to go to Tiruvannamalai every year for Karthigai Deepam. When he witnesses the crowd, he used to feel happy as if they had come for the first show of his film. That was his devotion.”

The actor also expressed regret that he could not pick up Mayailsamy’s call recently and did not get time to call him back before his death. “He used to call me and wish me on Karthigai Deepam. Last time, when he called, I couldn't pick up the call as I was at work. He called thrice. And then I thought, I'll apologise to him when I talk to him the next time. But, I forgot. Now, he is no more,” said Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth also spoke about fulfilling Mayilsamy’s last wish. At Drums Sivamani’s last concert, the comedian had told the percussionist that he wished for Rajinikanth to visit the Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai. When asked if he was aware of it, Rajinikanth said, “Yes, I heard about it. I will talk to Sivamani and fulfil Mayilsamy's last wish.”

A versatile performer, Mayilsamy is best known for his performances in films like Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei. Having begun his career as a teenager in 1984, he appeared in over a hundred films, almost all in Tamil.

