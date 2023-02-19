Veteran Tamil comic actor Mayilsamy passes away at 57

R Mayilsamy

Popular Tamil comic actor R Mayilsamy (popularly known as Mayilsamy) passed away Sunday early morning, February 19. He was 57. According to the report of Tamilstar, the veteran actor passed away due to ill health.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also confirmed the demise and stated the actor felt discomfort yesterday, and his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital. While reaching to hospital, Mayilsamy passed away, and doctors confirmed his death.

Ramesh tweeted, "Late Actor #Mayilsamy 's last video..He felt discomfort.. As his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital, he passed away on the way itself..Later, Doctors confirmed..He was busy with several movies..He was first one TV Channels call, when legends pass away.. RIP!"

Here's Ramesh's tweet

Late Actor #Mayilsamy 's last video..



He felt discomfort.. As his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital, he passed away on the way itself..



Later, Doctors confirmed..



He was busy with several movies..



He was first one TV Channels call, when legends pass away.. RIP! https://t.co/r8MQpv2kwy — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 19, 2023

Popular Tamil Comedy Actor #MayilSamy passed away earlier this morning..



He was 57.. Shocking and sad news..



Condolences to friends and family..



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/Yc7MsBSMjX February 19, 2023

In his 39 years of career, Mayilsamy has been a part of more than 200 movies. His impeccable comic timings have also earned him the title of scene-stealer. A few moments after Mayilsamy's demise was confirmed, netizens took their condolence to Twitter. A netizen paid tribute to the late actor by tweeting, "We lost a good human being may your soul rest in peace #Mayilsamy sir." Another user wrote, "Shocking And Heartbreaking Rest In Peace #Mayilsamy Sir."

Yesterday, Mayilsamy completed the dubbing of his upcoming movie Glassmate. In a video shared by the PR firm, D Next, he was captured recording his lines with zeal and enthusiasm.