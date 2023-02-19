Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Veteran Tamil comic actor Mayilsamy passes away at 57

After Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the South industry suffered another major loss with Mayilsamy's demise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

Veteran Tamil comic actor Mayilsamy passes away at 57
R Mayilsamy

Popular Tamil comic actor R Mayilsamy (popularly known as Mayilsamy) passed away Sunday early morning, February 19. He was 57. According to the report of Tamilstar, the veteran actor passed away due to ill health. 

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also confirmed the demise and stated the actor felt discomfort yesterday, and his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital. While reaching to hospital, Mayilsamy passed away, and doctors confirmed his death. 

Ramesh tweeted, "Late Actor #Mayilsamy 's last video..He felt discomfort.. As his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital, he passed away on the way itself..Later, Doctors confirmed..He was busy with several movies..He was first one TV Channels call, when legends pass away..  RIP!" 

Here's Ramesh's tweet

In his 39 years of career, Mayilsamy has been a part of more than 200 movies. His impeccable comic timings have also earned him the title of scene-stealer. A few moments after Mayilsamy's demise was confirmed, netizens took their condolence to Twitter. A netizen paid tribute to the late actor by tweeting, "We lost a good human being may your soul rest in peace #Mayilsamy sir." Another user wrote, "Shocking And Heartbreaking  Rest In Peace #Mayilsamy Sir." 

Yesterday, Mayilsamy completed the dubbing of his upcoming movie Glassmate. In a video shared by the PR firm, D Next, he was captured recording his lines with zeal and enthusiasm. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Streaming This Week: TVF Pitchers Season 2, Ram Setu, Thank God, OTT releases to binge-watch
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MCD mayor poll to be held on February 22, Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to CM Arvind Kejriwal's proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.