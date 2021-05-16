Rahul Vaidya-Rashami Desai twin in black in latest photos, hint at new collaboration

Rashmi Desai and Rahul Vaidua fans, here’s some good news for you. Bigg Boss 14 finalist and singer Rahul Vaidya and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Desai have hinted at a new collaboration.

Rahul on Sunday shared photos with Rashami Desai on his Instagram Handle. In the pictures, Rashami and Rahul can be seen twinning. While the actress stuns in a black Anarkali and dupatta, Rahul dons a black kurta.

“Something beautiful coming with the Uber beautiful @imrashamidesai Tom on our reels!” Rahul wrote in the post. With the suspenseful caption and pictures, Rahul could be hinting at a music video collaboration, perhaps!

Rashami Desai also shared the same set of photos on her Instagram handle and also called Monday an “important day”.

“Tomorrow is important day. But Don’t forget to live this moment. Hope you all will love it,” she wrote,” she wrote in her post.

Although Rahula and Rashami didn’t reveal much about their collaboration like name of project or the song, the posts have definitely peaked excitement among their fans who commented on their posts expressing the same.

"Ohhh myyy goddd!! Never knew such a collab is gonna come,” said one user while another commented, “I can’t wait for tomorrow.” The posts also saw comments from former Bigg Boss contestants Vindu Dara Singh, Shefali Bagga and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Rahul is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting for the 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. He is dating actor Disha Parmar to whom he proposed to on national television. The couple hasn’t finalised a date for the wedding yet.