Shweta Tiwari may leave 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' due to THIS person - Details inside

TV actress Shweta Tiwari has been in the headlines for some time now due to her very public tussle with estranged husband, actor Abhinav Kohli. Shweta is currently in South Africa’s Cape Town, shooting for the 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ along with actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli and others.

However, the actress may soon have to leave the show mid-way and return to India. Recently, Abhinav accused Shweta of leaving his child alone in a hotel and leaving the country. He also keeps sharing his troubles with fans on social media.

In response, Shweta shared a shocking video (now deleted) on her Instagram, in which Abhinav can be seen not only assaulting actress but also snatching their son from the her. The incident was captured in the CCTV footage of their society.

After this video came out, the chairperson of the Women's Commission appealed to the Maharashtra DGP to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, Abhinav Kohli has appealed to the Mumbai High Court to find his child.

In an Instgram post, Abhinav wrote, “I am grateful that the Mumbai High Court gave me a chance to present my case. I was waiting for the order to be published on their official website. My lawyer has told the High court that Shweta is in South Africa, our son is not well and she is not here to take care of him. Hon’ble High Court has instructed my lawyer to write a written complaint in a week. And within a week after that, Shweta’s lawyer has to file a reply. The court hearing may start from May 24th, where we both have to be present.

Sheta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli have been throwing potshots at each other ever since things turned sour in their relationship in 2019 and the blame games take a new turn every week.