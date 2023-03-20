Search icon
Pushpa The Rule: Allu Arjun-starrer to release 3-minute action teaser on actor's 40th birthday; here's all we know

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana starrer Pushpa The Rule to release an action-packed teaser on April 8

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun impressed his fans with his stellar performance in Pushpa: The Rise and the movie ruled the audiences’ hearts. Now, the actor is back with the most-anticipated sequel Pushpa: The Rule, and the fans can’t keep calm since the movie was announced. Recently, the movie created a buzz again as it is announced that on the actor’s birthday, a 3-minute teaser of the action scenes will be released and this has created immense hype for the film.

On April 8, 2023, Allu Arjun will celebrate his 40th birthday and this alone was enough to make fans excited but now, the fans have hyped up because a new update from the actor’s upcoming movie has been shared. The team of Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana recently completed a major action sequence at Visakhapatnam and are now planning to give the audience a glimpse of the actor’s action scenes in a 3-minute teaser which will be released on the actor’s birthday.

Telugu movie Portal Aakashvaani shared the update on Twitter and said, “A three minutes action cut teaser from the much-awaited Pushpa: The Rule will be out on 08th April on the occasion of Allu Arjun'a birthday. The teaser cut is said to be completed already and the music/background score works are currently in progress.”

Pushpa: The Rise revolves around the story of a laborer who rises through the ranks of a smuggling syndicate, infuriating some powerful forces in the process. The sequel Pushpa: The Rule is all about the clash between Pushpa (Allu Arjun) and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) and will conclude the two-parted series. The first part proved to be a blockbuster and the Hindi version of the film earned Rs 100 crore alone. The shooting of the much-awaited sequel is in progress and as per reports, its next shoot sequence will be shot in Bengaluru and Fahadh Faasil will be a part of it.

