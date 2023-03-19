Allu Arjun's Varudu co-star Bhanushree reacts to being blocked by him on Twitter: 'If you ever feel you're stuck...'

Bhanushree Mehra-Allu Arjun

Bhanushree Mehra made her debut as a lead actress in the film Varudu alongside Allu Arjun. Gunasekhar’s directional failed miserably at the box office. The actress recently shared a screenshot on Twitter claiming that her Varudu co-star had blocked her on Twitter and after this, the actor unblocked her.

On Saturday, Bhanushree Mehra shared a screenshot showing that Allu Arjun had blocked her on Twitter with whom she worked in the 2010 release Varudu and wrote, “If you ever feel like you're stuck in a rut, just remember that I acted in Varudu with Allu Arjun and STILL couldn't get any work. But I've learned to find humor in my struggles – especially now that Allu Arjun has blocked me on Twitter.”

If you ever feel like you're stuck in a rut, just remember that I acted in Varudu with Allu Arjun and STILL couldn't get any work. But I've learned to find humor in my struggles – especially now that Allu Arjun has blocked me on Twitter Go subscribe ?https://t.co/mqX2lVNjwx pic.twitter.com/ycSR5yGpfl — Bhanushree Mehra (@IAmBhanuShree) March 18, 2023

After this Tweet, Allu Arjun fans felt that the actress is blaming him for her failed career and spammed the comment section. Later the actress shared another tweet revealing that Allu Arjun had unblocked her and wrote, “Great news, Allu Arjun has unblocked me! To clarify, I NEVER blamed him for my career setbacks. Instead, I've learned to find humor in my struggles and keep moving forward. Stay tuned for more laughs and good vibes! Thanks, Allu Arjun, for being a good sport.”

Great news, Allu Arjun has unblocked me! To clarify, I NEVER blamed him for my career setbacks. Instead, I've learned to find humor in my struggles and keep moving forward. Stay tuned for more laughs and good vibes! Thanks, Allu Arjun, for being a good sport. @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/oLovQdnWAE — Bhanushree Mehra (@IAmBhanuShree) March 18, 2023

Bhanushree Mehra was last seen in the movie Maro Prasthanam released in 2021 after that, the actress started to make her own videos on the Youtube channel which has 5.43K subscribers. The actress shared travel, lifestyle, and cooking vlogs on her youtube channel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in one of the most anticipated sequels, Pushpa: The Rule helmed by Sukumar. The actor will be seen romancing Rashmika Mandana and Sai Pallavi is also reported to make a cameo in the movie. The film is scheduled to release next year and the buzz for the film is unstoppable.

