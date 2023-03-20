School College Ani Life trailer: Tejasswi Prakash stars in campus drama, fans excited to 'watch her on big screen again'

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Pabar

After impressing all everyone in Naagin 6 and becoming one of the most loved TV actresses, Tejasswi Prakash made her debut in the film industry with the Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re and now the trailer of her new Marathi film School College Ani Life is out and fans can’t get enough of the actress.

On Monday, Zee Music Marathi shared the trailer of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab-starrer Marathi film School College Ani Life on Youtube. Bollywood’s blockbuster director Rohit Shetty turned producer for the film and the movie is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi. The trailer depicts how a young child faces the challenges and joys of school and college life and while enjoying his college life he meets the love of his life and the love experience changes him. The storyline looks captivating and the twists and turns, and chemistry between the leads will be a treat to watch.

In the trailer, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab’s chemistry looks quite promising and the actress impresses fans with her breathtaking avatar. Bigg Boss 15 winner has left her fans mesmerized with her looks in the trailer. The colorful trailer of School College Ani Life promises a perfect family entertainer.

Rohit Shetty too shared the trailer on his Instagram account and wrote, “My Marathi audience always asked me when will you produce a Marathi film?... So here it is...My first Marathi venture for my Marathi audience! Not a Rohit Shetty film, yet a Rohit Shetty film A slice of life, sweet, simple, heart-warming tale! Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi Releasing 14th April.”

Tejasswi Prakash’s fans can’t stop gushing about the actress’ looks in the movie and expressed their excitement in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Trailer is promising. Tejasswi's screen presence is mesmerizing. The chemistry between the leads looks perfect. Apart from that the story feels like a memorable journey of every individual while growing up. Can't wait for this one Congratulation Teju.” Another wrote, “So excited for this one! The storyline looks interesting and captivating. Congrats to both main leads especially Tejasswi. Congrats Rohit sir for your first Marathi movie.” Another comment read, “Teju looking so angelic looking forward to seeing this movie.” Another user wrote, “Tejasswi presence in this film is mesmerizing ...... the trailer is so amazing..... can't wait for the movie.”

School College Ani Life starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Pabar is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment. The family entertainer will be released in theatres on April 14, 2023.

