Pushpa 2: Makers unveil first look of Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, fans say 'ready for epic face-off'

Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 41st birthday on Tuesday. Starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, Pushpa The Rule is expected to release next year.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule, headlined by Allu Arjun in the titular role is one of the most awaited pan-India films. The prequel, released in 2021, marked Fahadh Faasil's debut in Telugu cinema. The National Award-winning actor was seen in a brief appearance as the police inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

In the sequel, Fahadh will have a full-fledged role. On the actor's 41st birthday on Tuesday, August 8, the makers unveiled his first look from Pushpa 2. He is seen in his bald look and smoking a cigarette stylishly. The production house Mythri Movie Makers took to its social media handles and wrote, "Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the Massively Talented #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday. Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat Sir will be back on the big screens with vengeance."

As soon as the Super Deluxe actor's first look was dropped, fans heaped praises in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Ready for epic face-off", while another added, "Big hope for #Pushpa2TheRule, if Fahad character clicks, Pushpa 2 will do unimaginable records."

The release date of the Pushpa sequel hasn't been announced yet. Apart from Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the upcoming movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad who made chartbuster songs such as Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Saami Saami in the prequel.

Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 earning more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide. Originally made in Telugu, the action drama was also dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages and was a pan-India blockbuster.



READ | Not Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Ram Charan's Game Changer, or Jr NTR's Devara, this is the most-awaited Telugu film