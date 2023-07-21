Headlines

Not Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Ram Charan's Game Changer, or Jr NTR's Devara, this is the most-awaited Telugu film of 2023

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Pawan Kalyan's OG also feature in the list of the most-awaited Telugu films.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR, and Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam are three of the most critically and commercially acclaimed Indian films in the recent past. The connection between all of them is that they have originally been made in Telugu languages and later dubbed into other languages.

Hence, moviegoers across the nation keenly look forward to the Tollywood films. Now, the media consulting firm Ormax Media has shared a list of the five most-anticipated Telugu films as per its report named Ormax Cinematix. The list takes into account those films whose trailers have not been released yet and which will be released in cinemas from September 2023.

Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, takes the fifth spot in the list. The film is slated to release on April 5 next year. Mahesh Babu's action-comedy Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and slated to release on January 13 next year, is the fourth film on the list. Ram Charan's Game Changer does not feature in the list.

The third most-anticipated Telugu film, as per the Ormax report, is Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's OG. Slated to release later this year, the film is directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Sukumar's 2021 blockbuster, takes the second spot in the list. Allu's first look stormed the internet and the film is planned to release next year.

And now, the most-awaited Telugu film of 2023 is none other than Salaar, which unites two of the biggest names in Indian cinema - Prabhas of Baahubali fame and filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who helmed the two KGF blockbusters. The first part, titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, is slated to release in cinemas on September 28.

Salaar features Prabhas in the titular role and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist Vardharaja Mannaar. Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film's teaser was launched earlier this month and the trailer will be released in late August.

READ | Not Rajinikanth's Jailer, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, or Dhanush's Captain Miller, this is the most-awaited Tamil film of 2023

 

