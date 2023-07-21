Not Rajinikanth's Jailer, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, or Dhanush's Captain Miller, this is the most-awaited Tamil film

Ajith Kumar's Vidaa Muyarchi, Karthi's Kaithi 2, and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan also feature among the most-awaited Tamil films.

From Mani Ratnam's magnum opus two-part historical drama Ponniyin Selvan to Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-thriller Vikram, these three Tamil films have earned a gross worldwide collection of around Rs 1500 crore within a span of nine months giving a boost to Kollywood or the Tamil film industry, and hence Tamil films are now keenly awaited by the masses around the world.

Now, the media consulting firm Ormax Media has shared a list of the five most-anticipated Tamil films as per its audience surveys and reports. The list takes into account those films whose trailers have not been released yet and which will be released in cinemas from September 2023.

The fifth spot in the list is taken by Ajith Kumar's action-thriller Vidaa Muyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Slated to release on Diwali 2023, Sivakarthikeyan-starrer and R. Ravikumar-directed science-fiction comedy film Ayalaan takes the fourth place in the list, which has its results dated till July 15.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi 2, the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster film starring Karthi, is the third most-awaited Tamil film. Kaithi was the first film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with its events leading to the Kamal Haasan-starrer blockbuster Vikram last year. Kamal's Indian 2, the sequel to the vigilante action film Indian released in 1996, is the second film on the list. The Shankar Shanmugam directorial is slated to release next year.

And now, coming to the most-awaited Tamil film, it is none other than Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller Leo. The filmmaker and the actor had previously collaborated on the 2021 actioner Master, which starred Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, and as the film turned out to be a massive blockbuster earning over Rs 200 crore, there are huge expectations from their upcoming film Leo as well.

#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Tamil films, as on Jul 15, 2023 (only films releasing Sep 2023 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/dnO0tfwgvV — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 20, 2023

The action thriller, which had the working title of Thalapathy 67 on the account of Vijay's 67th film in his career, features an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin. The film is also much-anticipated as fans are keen to see if Leo, slated to release in cinemas on October 19, is also a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Kaithi and Vikram.



