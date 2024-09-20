'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

Govinda, who is known in the film industry as 'Hero No. 1', may be away from Bollywood, but fans are still fond of his old films, comic timing, and dancing skills. Govinda remains in the headlines not only for his professional life but also for his marriage with Sunita Ahuja and his infamous fights with nephew Krushna Abhishek. Govinda married Sunita Ahuja in 1987. They have been married for over 35 years. Both have been seen together on TV many times, where both have revealed many big secrets related to their lives.

Sunita Ahuja is known for her personality and unfiltered nature. She has shared the stage with Govinda in many TV shows. Born in a Punjabi family, Sunita is also half Nepali. However, recently, in a candid conversation, Sunita Ahuja spoke about her religious conversion, which many people would be unaware of.

During a conversation on the Timeout With Ankit Podcast, Sunita Ahuja revealed how she secretly converted to Christianity in school without telling her parents to be able to have wine.

Sunita Ahuja revealed, "I was born in Bandra. I’ve been baptised. I was in a Christian school, and all my friends were Christians. As a child, I had heard that Jesus’ blood is wine. And I thought to myself, ‘Wine means alcohol’. I was always very cunning. There’s no harm in having a drink, is there? Just to have some wine, I got myself baptised. I follow Christianity, I go to church every Saturday."

When asked if her parents were upset by this decision, Sunita Ahuja said that they never got to know about it.

Sunita Ahuja is Govinda's uncle Anand Singh's sister-in-law. The couple got married in March 1987. They have two children - daughter Narmada aka Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan. Their eldest daughter who had a premature birth died when she was four months old.

