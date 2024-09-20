'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

Meet man who received gift worth Rs 15000000000 from Mukesh Ambani, is referred to as his 'right hand', he is...

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

'Rohini is more...': Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani reveals inside details of his 'filmy love story'

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah 4-fer helps dismiss Bangladesh for 149, India lead by 308 runs at stumps on Day 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

Meet man who received gift worth Rs 15000000000 from Mukesh Ambani, is referred to as his 'right hand', he is...

Meet man who received gift worth Rs 15000000000 from Mukesh Ambani, is referred to as his 'right hand', he is...

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

10 most overworked countries in the world, where does India rank?

10 most overworked countries in the world, where does India rank?

10 stunning images of star birth captured by NASA

10 stunning images of star birth captured by NASA

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

Yudhra movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's convincing action, Raghav Juyal's sinister act save film

Yudhra movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's convincing action, Raghav Juyal's sinister act save film

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

Born in a Punjabi family, Sunita is also half Nepali. However, recently, in a candid conversation, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja spoke about her religious conversion, which many people would be unaware of.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 04:52 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Govinda, who is known in the film industry as 'Hero No. 1', may be away from Bollywood, but fans are still fond of his old films, comic timing, and dancing skills. Govinda remains in the headlines not only for his professional life but also for his marriage with Sunita Ahuja and his infamous fights with nephew Krushna Abhishek. Govinda married Sunita Ahuja in 1987. They have been married for over 35 years. Both have been seen together on TV many times, where both have revealed many big secrets related to their lives. 

Sunita Ahuja is known for her personality and unfiltered nature. She has shared the stage with Govinda in many TV shows. Born in a Punjabi family, Sunita is also half Nepali. However, recently, in a candid conversation, Sunita Ahuja spoke about her religious conversion, which many people would be unaware of. 

During a conversation on the Timeout With Ankit Podcast, Sunita Ahuja revealed how she secretly converted to Christianity in school without telling her parents to be able to have wine.

Sunita Ahuja revealed, "I was born in Bandra. I’ve been baptised. I was in a Christian school, and all my friends were Christians. As a child, I had heard that Jesus’ blood is wine. And I thought to myself, ‘Wine means alcohol’. I was always very cunning. There’s no harm in having a drink, is there? Just to have some wine, I got myself baptised. I follow Christianity, I go to church every Saturday."

When asked if her parents were upset by this decision, Sunita Ahuja said that they never got to know about it. 

Sunita Ahuja is Govinda's uncle Anand Singh's sister-in-law. The couple got married in March 1987. They have two children - daughter Narmada aka Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan. Their eldest daughter who had a premature birth died when she was four months old.

READ | 'Linking me with...': Urvashi Rautela dating star India cricketer Rishabh Pant? Actress finally breaks silence

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

What's the story behind Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, why he does it?

What's the story behind Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, why he does it?

This train gave Rs 628800000 loss to Indian Railway, everyday 200-250 seats left vacant due to…

This train gave Rs 628800000 loss to Indian Railway, everyday 200-250 seats left vacant due to…

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

Haryana polls: Cong announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey

Haryana polls: Cong announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey

Who is Jani Master? Stree 2, Pushpa, Jailer choreographer, National Award-winner arrested for...

Who is Jani Master? Stree 2, Pushpa, Jailer choreographer, National Award-winner arrested for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement