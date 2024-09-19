Twitter
NASA Alert: Giant asteroid Apophis, as big as a skyscraper, will approach Earth on...

Named after the Egyptian serpent god of chaos, this asteroid could be visible to the naked eye during its close pass.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 08:51 AM IST

NASA Alert: Giant asteroid Apophis, as big as a skyscraper, will approach Earth on...
A giant asteroid is coming towards the Earth at breakneck speed and will make its closest approach on Friday, 13, 2029. A significant astronomical event will take place on Earth when the asteroid Apophis gets closer to Earth—about 19,000 miles or 30,600 km. This asteroid, named after the Egyptian snake deity of chaos, may pass close enough to be seen with the unaided eye.

According to recent studies, Apophis's trajectory might change if it collides with smaller space rocks. The likelihood of a future collision with Earth may rise as a result of this possible alteration. The likelihood of such an occurrence is still quite low, though. Astronomer Paul Wiegert of the University of Western Ontario calculates that there is a one in a billion chance that Apophis will be diverted onto a hazardous route.

When Apophis was first discovered in 2004, its size and trajectory made it a focal focus for impact risk assessments very quickly. Notwithstanding early worries, NASA was able to verify that Apophis is safe for at least the next century during a close flyby in March 2021.

Wiegert's most recent study looks at the possible effects of Apophis colliding with smaller asteroids. He discovered that although these encounters are uncommon, an asteroid measuring 60 centimetres (24 inches) might theoretically divert Apophis onto a potentially dangerous course.

A few strategies are being considered to lessen the threat if Apophis collides with Earth. NASA tested a method for deflecting asteroids in 2022 with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). It is not yet shown to be useful against Apophis, but it provides a possible tactic for the future.

