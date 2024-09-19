Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin reveals how Rishabh Pant inspired him to rescue India with terrific knock in 1st Test

Verantes Living Awarded as India’s No.1 Stainless Steel Modular Kitchen Brand

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment result declared at mcc.nic.in, check direct link here

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys set to invest Rs 170000000 in this startup

'Towards reducing pollution..': Delhi govt approves replacement, induction of electric vehicles in 'Gramin Sewa'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: R Ashwin reveals how Rishabh Pant inspired him to rescue India with terrific knock in 1st Test

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin reveals how Rishabh Pant inspired him to rescue India with terrific knock in 1st Test

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Verantes Living Awarded as India’s No.1 Stainless Steel Modular Kitchen Brand

Verantes Living Awarded as India’s No.1 Stainless Steel Modular Kitchen Brand

7 animals with biggest horns in the world

7 animals with biggest horns in the world

Stree 2 is highest-grossing Hindi film in India, check top 10 list

Stree 2 is highest-grossing Hindi film in India, check top 10 list

10 animals that love winter

10 animals that love winter

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Agatha All Along review: Kathryn Hahn's wizardry saves oft-fun Marvel show from becoming a tame Wandavision-Loki echo

Agatha All Along review: Kathryn Hahn's wizardry saves oft-fun Marvel show from becoming a tame Wandavision-Loki echo

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

HomeBusiness

Business

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys set to invest Rs 170000000 in this startup

The all-cash deal is expected to be completed on or before September 30, 2024.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 07:56 PM IST

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys set to invest Rs 170000000 in this startup
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Indian multinational IT company Infosys has agreed to invest Rs 17 crore in a space tech startup. The investment is a part of the Infosys Innovation Fund. The all-cash deal is expected to be completed on or before September 30, 2024.

The IT major will invest up to Rs 17 crore in GalaxEye Space Solutions. The investment will be made in equity and series A compulsory convertible preference shares allotment, a regulatory filing said. "Infosys Ltd has agreed to invest in SpaceTech startup, GalaxEye up to INR 17 Crores (approximately USD 2 million) as part of Infosys Innovation Fund," it said. 

Infosys will undertake a "minority holding" in GalaxEye, not more than 20 per cent of the outstanding share capital of the company, the filing said. Infosys currently has a market cap of Rs 7.85 lakh crore, as of September 19. The shares of Infosys settled at Rs 1,897 apiece on Thursday on the NSE.

READ | Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

What is GalaxEye Space Solutions?

Incubated at IIT Madras and based out of Bengaluru, GalaxEye is building a multi-sensor satellites and a synchronisation platform, which generates comprehensive all-weather, high-resolution and intuitive datasets. The technology and the datasets potentially benefit various industries such as defence, insurance, logistics, utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, disaster management, and mining.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

Big win for ISRO: Centre approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus mission and a space station; allocates Rs...

Big win for ISRO: Centre approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus mission and a space station; allocates Rs...

Prime accused in Malayalam star Bhavana abduction case gets bail after 7 years

Prime accused in Malayalam star Bhavana abduction case gets bail after 7 years

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shares three things leaders, bosses need to focus on: 'Optimism, energy and...'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shares three things leaders, bosses need to focus on: 'Optimism, energy and...'

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement