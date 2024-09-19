Kritika Kamra says men should take responsibility for fighting sexism: 'There's a thin line between...'

Kritika Kamra is known for her versatile roles and impactful performances in television, films, and web series. From Tandav to Bambai Meri Jaan and from Reporters to Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, she has proven her mettle in challenging roles. The actress recently said that men should take responsiblity to address sexism.

While speaking at Prime Video’s Maitri: Female First Collective, Kritika emphasised on the importance of men taking responsibility for fighting sexism in men-only spaces. She shared, "I think it's up to men to call out sexism, objectification, and vulgar jokes in their male-only spaces - boys' locker room talk, casual banter when it’s just the guys hanging out, or even how they perceive women on-screen and off. There’s a fine line between a compliment and objectification, and if men can call out their friends without hesitation, it would make a real difference."

Launched in 2022, Maitri: Female First Collective is an initiative by Prime Video that aims to create a safe space for women in Indian media and entertainment, bringing them together to discuss their experiences, challenges and successes, and offer their perspective on bringing about a positive shift.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kritika was last seen in the ZEE5 web series Gyaarah Gyaarah. She played the cop Vamika Rawat in the fantasy crime thriller show, which was an official adaptation of the Korean series Signal. Gyaarah Gyaarah also featured Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa as cops with the three of them attempting to solve murder cases across different timelines from 1991 to 2016. The actress has two interesting shows lined up for release. One of them is Prime Video's drama Matka King with Vijay Varma and Netflix's espionage thriller For Your Eyes Only with Pratik Gandhi.

