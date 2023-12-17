Prithviraj Sukumaran compares Salaar to Game of Thrones, says Prabhas-starrer's scale 'can even dwarf KGF 2'

"I remember walking on the sets of Salaar and literally feeling dwarfed by it. Salaar is much bigger and grander than KGF 2", said Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays the leading role in Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

Set to release on Decemer 22, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is one of the most awaited films this year as it marks the first collaboration between the Baahubali star Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel. The Malayalam superstar Prithiraj Sukumar also plays the leading role in the much-awaited actioner.

Since its trailer release, there have been multiple compariosn being made between Salaar and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film KGF Chapter 2, which. Prithviraj talked about the same in his recent interiew saying that the Prashanth Neel's upcoming directorial is "much bigger and grander" than his previous one.

"I understand the comparisons that are happening between Salaar and KGF 2. I am a big Prashant Neel fan and I would have been disappointed had I seen his next film after KGF 2, which opens in a tulip field in Amsterdam. It is not something that I expect from him. It is too premature for the audience because 10 minutes into Salaar people will forget all the comparisons. Salaar is much bigger and grander than KGF 2. The scale of the film is so huge that it can even dwarf KGF 2", Sukumaran told News18.

The Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor further compared Prabhas-starrer with Game of Thrones as he added, "I remember walking on the sets of Salaar and literally feeling dwarfed by it. I think audiences will get the same feeling when they watch the film in theatres. I have told Prashant that the whole world of Salaar is a bit like Game Of Thrones. That’s the kind of drama and the character dynamics the film has with a lot of action. It is essentially an action entertainer with some spectacular action sequences and some of the best hero elevation moments, but what really stood out for me in the film is the drama which holds the film together."

Also starring Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha, and Eeswari Rao among others, Salaar clashes at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochar, and Anil Grover in the prominent roles, arrives in cinemas a day earlier on Decemer 21.



READ | Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'