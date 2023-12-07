Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

Prashanth Neel is currently awaiting the release of his next pan-India actioner Salaar. Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film releases in cinemas on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

Prashanth Neel is awaiting the release of his next pan-India actioner Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan. While promoting the Baahubali star's next film, Neel shed some light on KGF 3, the third part of his blockbuster franchise led by the Kannada star Yash.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Prashanth shared that the script for KGF 3 is locked as he stated, "KGF 3 will happen. I don’t know if I am the director or not but Yash will always be a part of it. We already have a script. We had decided on the script before making the announcement. Yash is a very responsible individual and won’t put out things for just commercial reasons. We were sure to have things on paper before making an official announcement at the end of KGF 2."

After Salaar, the filmmaker will direct the RRR star Jr NTR in his next film, which is being called by the name of NTR 31. Speaking about the same, Neel told the entertainment portal, "That’s my next after Salaar and we start shooting in the second half of 2024. It’s going to be a different film with different emotions. I don’t want to get into the genre but I know, people will assume it to be an action film. I want to call it a very new story for me, which I want to tell my audience. It has got its own emotion and I hope people relate to it."

Coming back to Salaar, the pan-India film will release in cinemas on December 22 in five languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The actioner will clash with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's social comedy Dunki, which hits theatres a day earlier on December 21.



