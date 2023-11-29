'Audience should not expect another KGF from Salaar': Prashanth Neel says Prabhas and Yash films should not be compared

Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Salaar will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the third week of December.

After the two blockbusters KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, director Prashanth Neel is awaiting the release of his next film - Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. Headlined by Prabhas, the film is an action-packed saga set to hit theatres on December 22. Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

There have been speculations that Salaar aand KGF share the same cinematic universe. In his recent interview, Prashanth has clarified that both the films are different from each other and should not be compared. He also added that unlike the Yash-starrers, Salaar was always conceptualised as a two-part film.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the filmmaker said, "Both are different stories, different emotions with different style of story-telling. Audience should not expect another KGF from Salaar - Salaar is a world of its own, it has got its own emotion and characters. I hope people see Salaar for the story that it sets up. We have set the tone of Salaar from the first scene itself."

"KGF was not a two part saga, but Salaar is. The story is so big, that it could make up for a proper 6 hour film. There is enough content for the second part and audience too will feel the same when they watch Salaar: Part One. It’s a pure story driven film. In-fact, I had written Salaar even before I started working on KGF", he further added.

Just like KGF Chapter 1 clashed at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero at the box office in 2018, Salaar will clash at the box office with Dunki, the third Shah Rukh Khan release of this year after Pathaan and Jawan. While the Rajkumar Hirani directorial releases on December 21, Salaar will arrive a day later on December 22.



READ | Vicky Kaushal talks about Sam Bahadur and Animal's box office clash: 'We are playing for Hindi cinema'