Vicky Kaushal talks about Sam Bahadur and Animal's box office clash: 'We are playing for Hindi cinema'

Headlines

Inside Pakistan's most expensive house, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth...

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man at Berkshire, dies at 99

Meet Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation 'hero', Munna Qureshi, who came from Delhi to free 41 workers

'Audience should not expect another KGF from Salaar': Prashanth Neel says Prabhas and Yash films should not be compared

India's most profitable film, earned 20 times more than budget, has no superstars, action, comedy, suspense, based on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Inside Pakistan's most expensive house, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth...

Rs 2135 crore, 6 films: Here's how South Cinema is going to challenge Bollywood in coming months

'We will tell Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi how politics...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Telangana polls

Batsman who scored most runs in T20I in 1 year

Superfoods rich in zinc

AI imagines Harry Potter characters as ripped bodybuilders

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

India's most profitable film, earned 20 times more than budget, has no superstars, action, comedy, suspense, based on...

Rs 2135 crore, 6 films: Here's how South Cinema is going to challenge Bollywood in coming months

Vicky Kaushal talks about Sam Bahadur and Animal's box office clash: 'We are playing for Hindi cinema'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal talks about Sam Bahadur and Animal's box office clash: 'We are playing for Hindi cinema'

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal are releasing in cinemas this Friday on December 1.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal are set to release at the cinemas worldwide this Friday on December 1. The former is a biographical war drama based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, while the latter is an action-packed gangster drama focused on father-son relationship.

In a recent interview, Vicky described this upcoming clash with a cricket analogy. "When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema", he said at the Express Adda.

The National Award-winning actor continued, "While one player might hit fours and sixes, the other player will be at the crease and take ones and twos and maintain the strike." When Vicky was further asked which of the two films will hit boundaries and which one will take singles, he just said, "The audience will decide."

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who has previously made Filhaal, Just Married, Raazi, Talvar, and Chhapaak. Animal is the third directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose first film Arjun Reddy was a Telugu release and a massive hit. He remade his first film in Hindi as Kabir Singh, which became a huge blockbuster.

After Animal and Sam Bahadur, one more clash is lined up in December. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki released in cinemas on Decemer 21, while Prashanth Neel and Prabhas' Salaar hit theatres a day later on December 22. Both movies are expected to take a strong opening at the box office.

READ | Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene in Tiger 3, says 'I don’t want...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Days after apologising for rape comment, Mansoor Ali Khan to now sue Trisha Krishnan for defamation, calls apology joke

'Unforgettable journey': Hardik Pandya bids emotional goodbye to Gujarat Titans

Organise your books in style with premium bookshelves on Amazon

EC seeks explanation from Congress govt in Karnataka over Telangana ads violating poll code

SC sets aside stay imposed by Punjab and Haryana HC on WFI elections

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE