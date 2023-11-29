Vicky Kaushal talks about Sam Bahadur and Animal's box office clash: 'We are playing for Hindi cinema'

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal are releasing in cinemas this Friday on December 1.

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal are set to release at the cinemas worldwide this Friday on December 1. The former is a biographical war drama based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, while the latter is an action-packed gangster drama focused on father-son relationship.

In a recent interview, Vicky described this upcoming clash with a cricket analogy. "When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema", he said at the Express Adda.

The National Award-winning actor continued, "While one player might hit fours and sixes, the other player will be at the crease and take ones and twos and maintain the strike." When Vicky was further asked which of the two films will hit boundaries and which one will take singles, he just said, "The audience will decide."

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who has previously made Filhaal, Just Married, Raazi, Talvar, and Chhapaak. Animal is the third directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose first film Arjun Reddy was a Telugu release and a massive hit. He remade his first film in Hindi as Kabir Singh, which became a huge blockbuster.

After Animal and Sam Bahadur, one more clash is lined up in December. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki released in cinemas on Decemer 21, while Prashanth Neel and Prabhas' Salaar hit theatres a day later on December 22. Both movies are expected to take a strong opening at the box office.



