Pathu Thala OTT release: When, where to watch Silambarasan TR, Gautham Karthik's action thriller film

Starring Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik in the lead roles, the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Pathu Thala was released in the theatres on March 30 and received positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kalaiyarasan, Teejay Arunasalamm, and Anu Sithara in key roles.

Within a month of its release, Pathu Thala will be available for streaming on Prime Video from April 27 onwards. The streaming giant took to its social media handles and made the announcement. "A thrilling action treat with a captivating storyline that’s certain to leave an impact long after the story ends #PathuThalaOnPrime, Apr 27", it wrote along with the film's still.

The official plot line of Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik-starrer reads, "A diligent police officer Shakthivel (Karthik) is tasked to find the missing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and investigate the case. When his inquiry leads him to the notorious gangster – AG Raavanan (Silambarasan), he’s unable to gather evidence, as AGR is beyond reproach, due to his stronghold in the sand-mining industry, making him nearly untouchable."

"To solve this case, Shakthivel decides to go undercover and steadily makes his way into the trusted circle of AGR. But the shocking revelations that he unveils along the way shake his very resolve, making him question everything he knows", it concludes. The film has been directed by Obeli. N. Krishna and the Oscar winner AR Rahman has composed the music.

Pathu Thala has been adapted from the Kannada-languaged neo-noir action thriller Mufti, which was helmed by Narthan and featured Sriimurali and Shiva Rajkumar in the leading roles. Chaya Singh, Madhu Guruswamy, Prakash Belawadi, and Shanvi Srivastava also starred in the 2017 film.



