Pathu Thala Twitter review: Viewers call Silambarasan TR film 'blockbuster' with 'goosebumps overloaded'

Also starring Gautham Karthik and Gautham Vasudev Menon, the Tamil-language neo-noir action thriller Pathu Thala has received positive reviews from moviegoers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Pathu Thala/Twitter

Directed by Obeli. N. Krishna, the neo-noir action thriller film Pathu Thala, headlined by Silambarasan TR, hit theatres worldwide on March 30. The Tamil-language film also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kalaiyarasan, Teejay Arunasalamm, and Anu Sithara in prominent roles.

Pathu Thala has been adapted from the 2017 Kannada-languaged neo-noir action thriller Mufti, which was helmed by Narthan and featured Sriimurali and Shiva Rajkumar in the leading role. Chaya Singh, Madhu Guruswamy, Prakash Belawadi, and Shanvi Srivastava also starred in the film.

Moviegoers, who went to watch the Silambarasan TR-starrer in theatres on its first day of theatrical release, have shared their reviews on Twitter calling the film a 'blockbuster'. AR Rahman's music and background score is being appreciated and hailed as one of the major positives.

A user wrote, "#PathuThala Second Half, 2nd Half > 1st Half, AGR #SilambarasanTR holds the show, ARR is another hero of the film, Gowtham Karthik gets more screen space & supports well, Runtime is a Plus, Few Drags, Overall a Watchable one. Rating: 3.25/5".

"#PathuThala is one of the engaging seat-edge actions drama. Adrenaline pumping action of @SilambarasanTR_ makes you enjoy. ARR scores big & +ve. Gautam had a decent role. First half 4 stars, Second half 5 stars, Overall 4.5/5. #PathuThala gonna be an STR Hattrick BLOCKBUSTER", read another tweet.

A moviegoer also wrote, "#PathuThala (3.25/5) | Mass audience rejoice! #PathuThala is the perfect treat for #STR fans with intense fights and a brilliant performance by him. @Gautham_Karthik's acting and stunts are also commendable. @arrahman's BGM elevates the movie. Slow pace except for some scenes."

