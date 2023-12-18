Headlines

Operation Valentine teaser: Varun Tej risks his life, takes up impossible task to save country in aerial action film

Meet man with Rs 42330 crore net worth, who works in Rs 580000 crore company, rival of Mukesh Ambani's Jio

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Ladakh, epicentre in Kargil

Covid subvariant JN.1 in India: Know 5 big updates here

Salaar release trailer: Prabhas promises to turn Khansaar red to protect Prithviraj, fans say 'blockbuster loading'

Operation Valentine teaser: Varun Tej risks his life, takes up impossible task to save country in aerial action film

The teaser of Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's Operation Valentine impresses netizens.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are all set to impress the audience with their upcoming aerial action film titled Operation Valentine. Recently, the motion teaser of the film was released which kept audiences on the edge of their seats, yearning for more of the film. Adding to their excitement, the makers today launched the teaser, aka first strike of the film. 

The first strike showcases Varun Tej leading his team of Air Force pilots to win a battle against the enemies and putting his life at risk to remind the enemies, "' Yeh Desh GandhiJi Ke Saath Saath Subhash Chandra Bose ka Bhi Hai." The background music of Vande Matram evokes patriotism as Varun and Manushi gear up for the biggest airstrikes ever. The story of the film revolves around the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation. The teaser also gives a glimpse into the sizzling romance and chemistry between Varun and Manushi.

Inspired by true events, Operation Valentine is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer, starring Varun Tej as Arjun Dev and Manushi Chhillar essaying the role of a radar officer. The film is based on true events and is all set to entertain the audience. 

Netizens also shared their view about the teaser of the film. One of the comments read, "Amazing teaser, VFX are superb. Varun tej nailed it." Another commented, "Dude this is actually good, nice VFX!" Another user wrote, "I can't believe operation Valentine vfx >fighter vfx." Another fan commented, "Nice to see Indian films is making a movie about air Force after Tejas and fighter .. now this."

Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures, and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi on February 16, 2024.

