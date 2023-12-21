Headlines

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this superstar was first choice for Baazigar, rejected role due to…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel cites Shah Rukh Khan's example to defend Prabhas' recent flops: 'Stars have always...'

Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice of Abbas Mustan for the blockbuster Baazigar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan impressed everyone with his performance in the blockbuster film Baazigar. He aced the role of Ajay/Vicky in Abbas Mustan's directorial and earned the title Baazigar for himself. However, do you know that Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for the film? 

Well yes, according to several reports, before Shah Rukh Khan, Abbas Mastan offered the role to another superstar who rejected the film over one demand. The film was first offered to Salman Khan.

Once during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan talked about the films he rejected. He talked about how director Abbas Mustan offered him the role of Vicky Malhotra in Baazigar, however, he rejected the offer as he found the character too dark. He also revealed that he suggested a change, to add a mother angle to lighten the character, however, the directors refused his suggestion. He said, "I liked Baazigar, but I found the character too negative. So I told Abbas-Mustan to add a mother-like character." He further revealed that both the directors laughed at him and added that it was a suggestion from his father, Salim Khan, who is still regarded as one of the finest writers in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Dunki has finally hit the theatres and is receiving a thunderous response from the audience. The fans can be seen celebrating the film’s release outside the theatres and hailing the cast's performances. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and others in key roles. Salman Khan on the other hand was seen in the movie Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and had Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Pathaan, which much loved by the audience. 

