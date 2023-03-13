Naatu Naatu wins at Oscars: Emotional fans thank SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani for making India proud

File Photo

Dreams of so many Indians have finally come true as team RRR brought glory to the country. RRR’s power-packed song Naatu Naatu took India global as it won the Oscar for Original Song. Naatu Naatu has won the award tumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.

Naatu Naatu is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track. American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also grooved on the track.

Indians got emotional, they took to Twitter and expressed their feelings. One of them wrote, “We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND.”

The second one said, “#NaatuNaatuWonOscars As an Indian & As a Telugu Movie Loveriam feeling Proud #Tollywood #Oscars #Oscars95 All the best to the whole team of #RRRMovie ! #Oscars95 TELUGU CINEMA.” The third person tweeted, “Incredible Achievement. Congratulations Team #RRRMovie For Winning The #Oscars.”

Hearty congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie.. We are So proud of you #NaatuNaatu #NaatuNaatuForOscars

The fourth one said, “Proud moment for Indian cinema Congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie for their incredible efforts in bringing this masterpiece to life. A deserved standing ovation at @RRRMovie #Oscars #NaatuNaatu #NaatuNaatuSong.”

Proud moment for Indian cinema and a testament to the immense talent and creativity of our industry. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie for their incredible efforts in bringing this masterpiece to life. A deserved standing ovation at @TheAcademy #Oscars #NaatuNaatu

The fifth person said, “What a great achievement for the whole India we are so proud of you @RRRMovie CONGRATULATIONS FOR THE #NaatuNaatu #Oscars95 #RRRMovie.” The sixth person mentioned, “Proud moment for Indian cinema and a testament to the immense talent and creativity of our industry. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie for their incredible efforts in bringing this masterpiece to life. A deserved standing ovation at @TheAcademy #Oscars #NaatuNaatu.”

Talking about Naatu Naatu, the song, as mentioned, the lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song competed against Applause from the film Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This Is Life, from Everything, Everywhere All At Once.

The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. (With inputs from ANI)

