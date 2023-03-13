The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga reacts to film's Oscars win: 'India’s glory with 2 women...'

File Photo

It is a historic day for India! Indian documentary film Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Producer Guneet Monga along with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre stage to accept the honour.

The documentary won against Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year? The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate. The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Well, this is not the first time that Guneet Monga has brought the Oscar to India.

Producer Guneet Monga took to social media and shared her feelings. She wrote, "Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women, Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story, To all the women watching….The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go! Jai hind”

In 2019, Guneet Monga's documentary Period. End of Sentence bagged the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject. Meanwhile, RRR's Naatu Naatu is still in the run for the Oscars in the Original Song category.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone made it to the Academy Awards stage to give a special shoutout to RRRs power-packed song Naatu Naatu which has been nominated in the Orginal Song category this year. Before Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava earned a standing ovation for their electrifying performance, Deepika announced the performance and even gave a special mention briefing the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film`s anti-colonialist themes, it`s also a total banger!"

She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

Deepika looked exquisite in an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown. She tied her hair into a bun and kept her make-up normal. She accessorized her look with a yellow diamond drop necklace. This lyrical composition of Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this RRR mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song is competing against Applause from the film Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This Is Life, from Everything, Everywhere All At Once. The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. (With inputs from ANI)