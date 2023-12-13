Web series led by a star kid is most watched Netflix title in 2023, beat The Archies, Lust Stories 2, The Railway Men

A web series starring a superstar and a star kid is the most watched title on Netflix in 2023.

For the first time ever, Netflix revealed its viewership data, making it public. On Tuesday, the streaming giant shared a giant data dump called the Netflix Engagement Report, detailing the viewership figures of 18,000 titles, comprising of almost 99% of Netflix’s total slate. The list threw up some surprises, revealing The Night Agent, Ginny and Georgia, and The Glory as the most-watched content on the platform, ahead of bigger names. But another surprise was that there was only one Indian title in the top 400.

The most watched Indian title on Netflix in 2023

Rana Naidu, the Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan, was the most watched Indian title on the streaming platform this year with 46 million viewing hours. However, that puts the web series at 336 in the overall ranking. The next Indian titles in the list are Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (at 401st spot with 41 million hours) and Mission Majnu (at 599th spot with 31 million hours). Rana Naidu stars Rana Daggubati in the title role, along with Venkatesh Daggubati as his estranged father. The critically-acclaimed show also stars Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The 10-episode series released in March this year.

Other highly-watched Indian titles on Netflix

While the list of most-watched Netflix titles is dominated by foreign content, some Indian shows and films left their mark. Class had 27 million hours of views while Scoop had 17 million. Theatrical releases that later released on the platform also managed to rake in big views, notably Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (29 million hours), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (27 million hours), Shehzada (24 million hours), An Action Hero (15 million hours), and Gumrah (14 million hours). Interestingly, the majority of top Indian titles in the list are not Netflix originals but acquired content. This is the first time Netflix has released these figures and said that they plan to do this every six months from now on.