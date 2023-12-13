Headlines

This Indian Netflix web series created history with zero-waste set, recycled 19,311 kg waste, donated 7 tons excess food

Between December and March, the production generated 19,786 kgs of waste. Remarkably, 19,311.2 kgs, was responsibly recycled, composted, or donated! Only 417.7 kgs was handed over to the municipality as waste.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Netflix and YRF Entertainment’s tentpole series, The Railway Men, a 4-part mini-series that premiered on November 18, is a runaway success story riding on positive reviews from global audiences. The Railway Men is a thrilling tale of heroism, hope & humanity! It is the first from the partnership between Netflix and YRF Entertainment. The Railway Men is a story of extraordinary heroism demonstrated by the employees of the Indian Railways in Bhopal on the fateful night of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

A YRF Entertainment production, the team of The Railway Men successfully executed filming on a near zero-waste set! Film and web series productions traditionally generate substantial waste, including plastics, disposables, paper, and excess food. Despite the challenges presented by a large cast, a humongous set, and scores of crew members manning the shoot, YRF Entertainment significantly reduced its carbon footprint on the sets at Kalina, Mumbai!

Between December and March, the production generated 19,786 kgs of waste. Remarkably, 19,311.2 kgs, was responsibly recycled, composted, or donated! Only 417.7 kgs was handed over to the municipality as waste thereby setting a benchmark within the industry. The team implemented a systematic approach towards waste management, utilizing colour-coded bins in English and Hindi for efficient segregation. Ground crews received comprehensive training on collecting and sorting recyclable waste.

Yogendra Mogre, Executive Producer, of YRF Entertainment, said, “Our industry must do its bit to reduce the carbon footprint on the sets of our projects. YRF has always been a company that looks to walk the talk and we are delighted that the team of The Railway Men, our global hit series, has set an example within the fraternity with regards to creating conscious shooting habits that also protect the environment. I would like to congratulate and thank the entire team for being responsible citizens and for our agency Skrap Management for executing this for us. Everyone on the set cooperated towards this feat.”

The production also embraced sustainable practices such as using recyclable cutlery and crockery and limiting meal quantities to reduce food waste. Over 7000 kgs of excess food were donated to low-income communities. What sets The Railway Men apart is that only 0.6% of the waste was sent for co-processing or incineration, underlining YRF’s remarkable commitment towards environmental sustainability. 

Inspired by true stories, this gripping series is a celebration of the indomitable spirit of humanity. It features a stellar ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Mandira Bedi, among others. The Railway Men is currently streaming on Netflix.

