Hathras Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Hathras is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The date of voting for the Hathras is set for May 7 (Phase 3).

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 05, 2024, 06:46 PM IST

Citizens are set to cast their vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Tuesday. The polls are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the results will be declared on June 4. The parliamentary polls in Uttar Pradesh’s 80 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to be held in all seven phases.

Hathras is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The date of voting for Hathras constituency is set for May 7 (Phase 3). The constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for many years.

Hathras Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has fielded Anoop Valmiki for the Hathras seat. Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced the candidacy of Jasvir Valmiki. Meanwhile, BSP's Hembabu Dhangar is also in the fray for Hathras Lok Sabha seat.

Hathras Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rajvir Singh Diler emerged victorious in the constituency, securing 6,84,299 votes. In contrast, SP’s Ramji Lal Suman was the runner-up who secured 4,24,091 votes. 

Hathras Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 general elections, Rajesh Diwakar won the Hathras constituency with 5,44,277 votes, defeating BSP’s Manoj Kumar Soni who secured 2,17,891 votes.

