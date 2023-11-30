Headlines

The Railway Men ranks third among most watched non-English shows on Netflix globally, trends across 36 countries

Set against the backdrop of the world’s worst industrial disaster, the Bhopal Gas tragedy, The Railway Men is the first series from the partnership between Netflix & YRF Entertainment encapsulating a thrilling tale of heroism, hope & humanity.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

The Railway Men has managed to reach countless admirers across the globe. The limited series is ranked third on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list (behind A Nearly Normal Family and Criminal Code) and is trending across 36 countries. With a stellar ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, the series highlights how courage can be found in the darkest of times and ordinary men can rise up to extraordinary challenges.

R Madhavan shares, "Being part of The Railway Men wasn't just about playing a character; in many ways, it was our tribute to those unsung heroes who put their lives on the line. I am glad through Netflix, The Railway Men has successfully reached the national as well as global audiences and has had an impact. Working with the cast, crew, and the brilliant minds behind the series felt like being a part of this big, passionate family. We poured our hearts into every scene, and the whole experience was a transformative ride on and off-screen."

Set against the backdrop of the world’s worst industrial disaster, the Bhopal Gas tragedy, The Railway Men is the first series from the partnership between Netflix & YRF Entertainment encapsulating a thrilling tale of heroism, hope & humanity. "Crafting The Railway Men was an emotional journey that aimed to bring to light the untold stories of courage and resilience," says debutant director Shiv Rawail. 

He further added, "It was very encouraging to have YRF backing my project and giving me an opportunity to tell this story. And I am extremely thrilled to have partnered with Netflix that enabled the story of The Railway Men to reach diverse audiences worldwide. The response from viewers around the world has been overwhelming, and it's incredibly humbling to see the series trending in 36 countries. It speaks to the universality of the heroism & courage portrayed in the series, and the entire team is thrilled to witness the impact that the series has managed to have worldwide."

