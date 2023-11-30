Headlines

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: Last date to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Microsoft gets a seat in OpenAI’s board as CEO Sam Altman returns

Vignesh Shivan gifts Nayanthara Mercedes Maybach worth over Rs 3 crore, she calls it 'the most sweetest birthday gift'

'Benefits of central schemes should...': Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar heaps praises on PM Modi

Man whose net worth went down by Rs 210000 crore in one year, comes to push his Rs 18 lakh crore firm, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: Last date to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Microsoft gets a seat in OpenAI’s board as CEO Sam Altman returns

9 quotes on life to inspire you

8 reasons to add radish pods (mogri) in your winter diet

Top 8 highest-grossing movies of Ranbir Kapoor 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

Vignesh Shivan gifts Nayanthara Mercedes Maybach worth over Rs 3 crore, she calls it 'the most sweetest birthday gift'

India's highest paid TV actress, is married to a millionaire, earns huge amount per week, her fees is...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Vignesh Shivan gifts Nayanthara Mercedes Maybach worth over Rs 3 crore, she calls it 'the most sweetest birthday gift'

Nayanthara shared a glimpse of her new luxury vehicle on her Instagram and thanked her husband Vignesh Shivan for the same.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nayanthara celebrated her 39th birthday on November 18 and after two weeks, she received her birthday gift from her husband Vignesh Shivan. The director has gifted the luxury Mercedes-Benz Maybach to the actress. She called it 'the most sweetest birthday gift' and shared a glimpse of the lavish car on her Instagram.

"WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY @wikkiofficial My dear husband, Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift. Love you", Nayanthara's caption read. Sanya Malhotra, her co-star from her Bollywood debut Jawan this year, dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Although Nayanthara's post doesn't reveal the exact model of the car, it is worth noting that currently there are two Mercedes-Benz Maybach models sold in India - Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class. Both of the luxury cars cost over Rs 3 crore on road. When it comes to features, Mercedes-Benz Maybach cars are loaded with all the bells and whistles that one car expect from a luxury vehicle of this price. A range of India celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and others own Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nayanthara (@nayanthara)

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. Their wedding was a star-studded affair with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth in attendance. A few months after the wedding, the couple welcomed their twin sons named Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara made her Bollywod debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the action-packed thriller Jawan this year. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. On the other hand, Vignesh's last release was the 2022 romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

READ | This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol or Rani Mukerji

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

These superstars' extra marital affair made global news, Vatican condemned it, parliament tried to ban them from country

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

Chamak trailer: Musical thriller revolves around young rapper who discovers his lost family, unravels father's death

Shop teddy bears on Amazon and snuggle up with furry friend

This Indian airport to end gadgets-in-tray security checking system soon; check all details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE