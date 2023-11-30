Vignesh Shivan gifts Nayanthara Mercedes Maybach worth over Rs 3 crore, she calls it 'the most sweetest birthday gift'

Nayanthara shared a glimpse of her new luxury vehicle on her Instagram and thanked her husband Vignesh Shivan for the same.

Nayanthara celebrated her 39th birthday on November 18 and after two weeks, she received her birthday gift from her husband Vignesh Shivan. The director has gifted the luxury Mercedes-Benz Maybach to the actress. She called it 'the most sweetest birthday gift' and shared a glimpse of the lavish car on her Instagram.

"WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY @wikkiofficial My dear husband, Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift. Love you", Nayanthara's caption read. Sanya Malhotra, her co-star from her Bollywood debut Jawan this year, dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Although Nayanthara's post doesn't reveal the exact model of the car, it is worth noting that currently there are two Mercedes-Benz Maybach models sold in India - Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class. Both of the luxury cars cost over Rs 3 crore on road. When it comes to features, Mercedes-Benz Maybach cars are loaded with all the bells and whistles that one car expect from a luxury vehicle of this price. A range of India celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and others own Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. Their wedding was a star-studded affair with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth in attendance. A few months after the wedding, the couple welcomed their twin sons named Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara made her Bollywod debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the action-packed thriller Jawan this year. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. On the other hand, Vignesh's last release was the 2022 romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.



